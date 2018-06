Fancy a wallow? Then come on in, the water’s disgusting. Featuring Melvins’ King Buzzo on opener Smile, Low Flying Hawks have honed the art of doomy heaviness to a fine point. The title is apparently Japanese for ‘hallucination’, and as you’re dragged further into psychedelic, leaden, down-tuned riffs and disembodied vocals, it becomes ever more apt. This is belligerent, nasty and well worth exploring.