Lovebites - Battle Against Damnation album reviewed

Lovebites - Battle Against Damnation tracklisting 1. The Crusade

2. Break The Wall

3. Above The Black Sea

4. Under The Red Sky Buy from Amazon

For a band still very much in their infancy – they formed less than two years ago – Lovebites are an astonishingly accomplished proposition. In that time the Japanese quartet have released an self-titled EP, their fiery debut Awakening From Abyss and now this mini album, Battle Against Damnation.

It’s a prolific streak that reflects a band not only revelling in a riptide of artistic juices, but also improving at a serious pace. The four tracks here further cement their reputation for blazing, proficient solos played at demented speeds, led by dual attack guitar tag team Haruna and Miho, with histrionic vocals from Asami, only they’re heavier, more dramatic and more memorable than ever.

Opener The Crusade and Break The Wall are immediate crowd- pleasers, cross-pollinating British heavy metal with power metal, defiantly in thrall to Iron Maiden, Manowar and Dragonforce.

Above The Black Sea and Under The Red Sky are dense with screaming guitars, melodic leads and a theatrical symphonic influence that suits their already OTT aesthetic to a tee. This is Lovebites throwing absolutely everything at the wall and watching it all stick.