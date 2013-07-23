Lord Dying: Summon The Faithless

From the hard-riffing region of Portland, Oregon “where the inhabitants are plagued with nerve and joint damage due to lack of sunlight” and oppressive doom and murky sludge are practically taught on the national curriculum, Lord Dying combine both genres but give them an extra jolt of pure metal electricity.

On opener In A Frightened State Of Gnawed Dismemberment and Water Under A Burning Bridge the quartet play at their own malevolent speed while frontman E Olson discharges an abrasive bark that could send animals fleeing for their hiding holes.

Fans of Kylesa, High On Fire and maybe even Mastodon should dig Lord Dying’s debut while the lurching, low-end monolithic aspect to their dark squall recalls stony-faced north-west 90s greats like Melvins, Tad and Karp (aka Kill All Redneck Pricks) being shoved through a mincer, pressed into patties and then grilled over the toxic flames of Jared Leto’s burning corpse. That’s a good thing, you ask? Well, yes. Of course it bloody is.