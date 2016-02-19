London Orion Orchestra: Pink Floyd’s Wish You Were Here Symphonic

Pink Floyd have form when it comes to orchestras. In 1995 there was Us And Them: Symphonic Pink Floyd, an instrumental album of Dark Side Of The Moon and The Wall material arranged by Killing Joke’s Jaz Coleman, produced by Youth and performed by the London Philharmonic Orchestra. And of course the Floyd’s majestic melancholia is ripe for symphonic overload.

Here, on the 40th anniversary (give or take a year) of the Floyd’s other 70s opus, Alice Cooper (his presence justified by the fact that he and the Floyd shared a producer in Bob Ezrin), prog kindred spirit Rick Wakeman and The London Orion Orchestra head down to Abbey Road, where Wish You Were Here was recorded, and give it plenty of pomp and bombast.

Cooper’s approximation of David Gilmour’s snarky vocal on Welcome To The Machine veers perilously close to (National) lampoon territory; the presence on the album of guitarist Dave Fowler from tribute band the Australian Pink Floyd further blurs the boundary between homage and pastiche. Still, one to surprise guests with at dinner parties.