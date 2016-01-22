Live: Orange Goblin

With the Star Wars theme blaring, it can only mean one thing – the boys are back in town.

It’s nothing but an old-school metal show here tonight – a few lights at the back, a lot of smoke, and some heavy riffs.

As Ward thanks the crowd for supporting his “stupid little band”, the passion and gratitude felt for Orange Goblin is palpable in the dark, thick, sweaty room. And with one last swig from a bottle of Jack, the band bid us farewell after a night of blood, sweat and beers, with Red Tide Rising charging like a bull covered in Deep Heat. As the hangovers slowly make themselves felt, it’s comforting to know that after two decades Orange Goblin are still kicking arse.