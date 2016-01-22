Live: Cats In Space

It’s no exaggeration to state that Cats In Space represent a crusade for a return to better musical times.

Compellingly tuneful, Only In Vegas offers a hint of the Doobie Bros, while other highlights include Man In The Moon, complete with Mr Blue Sky-style keyboard- enhanced backing vocal effects from Andy Stewart (grandson of the late Arthur Askey – seriously) and Mr Heartache, written by guitarist Greg Hart with 10cc’s Mick Wilson.

When they run out of originals, encores include Slade’s How Does It Feel and Burn On The Flame by Sweet, sending a crowd that includes Thunder’s Danny Bowes into rapture.