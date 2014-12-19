Lee Gallagher And The Hallelujah: Lee Gallagher And The Hallelujah

There’s no arguing with the talent and skill on display on San Franciscan blues belter Lee Gallagher’s debut. With their mix of psychedelic organ, earthy blues rock and huge gospel flourishes, his band have clearly been striving for perfection, and this album suggests they want to be taken very seriously indeed.

Unfortunately, it’s also a bit of a slog. In their strident search for authenticity, there is, ironically given the type of music they’re making, a lack of soul, the spark of humanity that could take them from good to great sadly missing.

One thing that doesn't help is that Gallagher's tremulous vocals have a touch of the Hucknalls about them, but whether it's the gnashing emoting of Sugartown, the Faces stomp of Gloryland or the sleepy psych of Feel Like Going Home, there's little here to truly love.