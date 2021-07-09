L.A. Guns still cocked and loaded on Cocked And Loaded Live

We’ve been here before. In 2000, the definitive lineup of L.A. Guns reunited for a remake of the band’s 1989 album Cocked & Loaded – titled, inevitably, Cocked & Re-Loaded.

There are two versions of the band now in competition, and it’s the superior version, led by founder and lead guitarist Tracii Guns and singer Phil Lewis, that made Cocked And Loaded Live.

Recorded in Las Vegas in 2020, it’s a straight run-through of one of the last great albums from the golden age of Hollywood glam-metal.

The band are tight, Lewis’s unique voice is still strong, and amid the sleazy hard rock bangers it’s The Ballad Of Jayne that shines brightest – from these badasses, a beautiful song.