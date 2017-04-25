Kobra And The Lotus - Prevail I album review

When it comes to sheer, epic power Canadians Kobra And The Lotus are surely up there with the best of them. Symphonic in feel and absolutely rock solid on the songwriting front, this fourth outing is an irony-free blast of pure metallic abandon from start to finish, part one of a double opus where melody is king – or should that be queen? – and naked ambition rules.

Nowhere is this more apparent than on the majestic Manifest Destiny where classically trained Kobra Paige unleashes an otherworldly vocal performance of gob-smacking scale and poise – it’s the highpoint of a set positively studded with power-metal fuelled gems such as Specimen X (The Mortal Chamber), TriggerPulse, the defiant title track and the stunning Check The Phyrg, which could possibly be the sound of a thousand armour-clad, axe-wielding berserkers on horseback thundering towards victory. Go on, throw yourself beneath their hooves, you know you want to.