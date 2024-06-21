You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

The summer of post-hiatus comebacks continues with the return of Canadian metallers Kittie, 13 years after the release of their previous album I’ve Failed You.

They’re unrecognisable from the nu-metal upstarts who first appeared in 1999, having morphed over the years into a more straight-ahead metal band, and today good and evil rage in vocalist/guitarist Morgan Lander and her sister, drummer/vocalist Mercedes, with clean vocals bringing the light in contrast to the dark of the rasping, pained growl unleashed over a never-ending barrage of steely riffs.

With that growl-and-riff combo, Kittie have very much nailed their colours to the mast; Fire is strictly for the metal crowd, for festivals, for conjuring hair-flinging energy for like-minded people, rather than appeasing an imaginary wider audience.

The lyrics are violent and doomy, the music aggressive and relentless, but there’s a defiant joy at play, a pure love for the genre rediscovered after all this time.