King King - Exile & Grace album review

King King really do make this kind of thing sound so effortless. Having bagged yet more blues gongs over the past year or so, this fourth album and follow-up to 2015’s Reaching For The Light finds the band on top form, the warmth and power of their sound given a welcome tougher, riffier edge by a muscular mix from Chris Sheldon (Foo Fighters, Feeder). Tear It All Up and (She Don’t) Gimme No Lovin’ are the main tracks benefitting from grittier guitars, but the entire album has a ballsier feel. Heed The Warning and Long Time Running in particular boast a wonderfully confident bluesy swagger, while Broken and Find Your Way Home do the whole soulful thing the band already carry off so well.

With not an ounce of songwriting fat on display, every song contributes to the overwhelming sense of a band enjoying a seriously creative purple patch. Long may it run.