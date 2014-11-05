Kerbdog: Congregation

Kilkenny’s Kerbdog had the misfortune to release their supposed ‘breakthrough’ album, 1997’s On The Turn, at a point where the British music industry had largely abandoned rock bands in favour of landfill Britpop.

Subsequently cited as a major influence by artists such as Biffy Clyro and Frank Turner, the band have re-formed for sporadic live appearances since 2005 as their posthumous cult appeal has broadened. Recorded at sold-out live shows in Dublin, London and Bristol in 2012, Congregation represents something of a vindication for the Irishmen, showcasing a powerful set of Sonic Youth/ Dinosaur Jr/ Helmet-influenced alternative rock which sounds all the richer for the return of original guitarist Billy Dalton, who exited during the On The Turn album sessions in LA.

That album’s three stunning hit-singles-that-should-have-been – JJ’s Song, Sally and Mexican Wave – are the highpoints in a forceful 16-song set, while the inclusion of a new studio recording, Electricity, exhumed from a 2001 demo session, offers evidence that there can be more to this reunion than simple warm-hearted nostalgia./o:p