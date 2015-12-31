John Carder Bush: Kate: Inside The Rainbow

Following in the very intimate steps of his last book, Cathy, Kate’s big brother John Carder Bush charts the indomitable rise of his younger sibling from ingénue to full-blown star.

As part of her management and creative team too, he’s been afforded the kind of access most photographers could only ever dream of. This collection – at its strongest with candid shots of video shoots, dance rehearsals and album artwork – reveals as much of the artist at work (and occasionally play) as most of us will ever experience.

Carder Bush also offers some insight into his sister’s ascension towards the stars in his essay Inside The Rainbow, but it’s the photographs that do most of the talking, startling snapshots all of a life much less ordinary.