James LaBrie: Impermanent Resonance

If you’ve ever wondered what would happen should you take 1980s Rush and slip in a little Arch Enemy riffage, then this is the answer.

James LaBrie has fashioned a cohesive, powerful, convincing album that has intricacy, melody and real edge. The Dream Theater vocalist has stepped outside his comfort zone with impressive results. From the moment opening track Agony bursts into flames, you know this is going to be a fascinating journey.

The songs are all short, sharp and scintillating, and the guitar work from both Peter Wichers and Marco Sfogli is dynamic, yet never overshadows the more delicate keyboard flourishes from Matt Guillory.

Best tracks here are Back On The Ground, Lost In The Fire and I Got You, when the whole band bond in a hail of tuneful yet metallic revelry. But there’s nothing that dips beneath an exactingly high standard. Impermanent Resonance is astonishingly accomplished.