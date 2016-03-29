Izegrim: The Ferryman's End

Those familiar with the thrash-tinged melodic death of this Dutch mob will already have a pretty good idea of what to expect from this follow-up to 2013’s hard-hitting Congress Of The Insane.

Once again, the majority of what’s on offer finds the four-piece storming through classic Carcass territory, while comparisons to Arch Enemy are inevitable. What’s less expected, though, is just how straight-up pissed off Izegrim sound on their latest record, as razor-throated vocalist and bassist Marloes Voskuil roars through opener White Wall, and the razor-sharp riffing and machine-gun rhythm section tear the very spine from the likes of Time To Run.

This amped-up aggression comes at the expense of much of the catchiness found in previous efforts, though, and as before, there’s nothing particularly groundbreaking to be had here.

Still, there’s no denying the quality with which Izegrim go about their business, and with The Ferryman’s End, they have proven themselves a band more than worthy of checking out.