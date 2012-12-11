Trending

Ilsa: Intoxicantations

Gnarly drug-soaked crusty doom

By Metal Hammer 

TODO alt text

Coming up with original cover art 30 years into metal’s history is no easy matter but Ilsa’s Intoxicantations is definitely the first album we’ve seen to feature a tiger’s head with a tab of LSD on its tongue surrounded by drug paraphernalia. At least the only one we can remember.

It’s an apt metaphor though for a beast of an album that draws heavily upon narcotic and occult themes. The songs themselves are a murky brew encapsulating a number of genres, despite what is a relatively straightforward sound. Old-school death metal raises its ugly head, morbid sludge/doom abounds, as do screamed lyrics and huge crushing riffs and crust punk, too.

It’s a filthily organic affair, the crushing percussion battling with walls of wailing feedback. If you like your music torturous and unfettered by niceties, this is well worth a look.