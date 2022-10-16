Gun's The Calton Songs: a rum affair indeed

Scots rockers Gun re-record some of their hits on The Calton Songs, with varied results

By John Aizlewood
( Classic Rock )
published
Gun: The Calton Songs cover art cover art
(Image: © Cherry Red)

Gun have slowly built their way back into contention since reuniting in 2008. Calton Songs (named after their home district of Glasgow) is a rum affair indeed. 

There’s an all-action new song, Backstreet Brothers, which kicks like an especially energised mule, and it’s strong enough to suggest an album of new material might have been the way ahead. Elsewhere it's ‘sort of acoustic’ versions of old Gun favourites. 

So Word Up! has a brass section, backing vocals and a flamenco guitar solo; 2012 single Frantic is given a Stills-Young Band twang; and the hardy Taking On The World becomes a cousin of Extreme’s More Than Words

The new setting mostly works, so Better Days takes on an elegiac hue born of experience, and Inside Out’s melody finally takes centre stage. It’s difficult to avoid the suggestion that water is being trod, but it’s no disgrace.

John Aizlewood
John Aizlewood

As well as Classic Rock, John Aizlewood currently writes for The Times, The Radio Times, The Sunday Times, The i Newspaper, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph and Mojo amongst others.  He’s written four books and appears on television quite often. He once sang with Iron Maiden at a football stadium in Brazil: he wasn’t asked back. He’s still not sure whether Enver Hoxha killed Mehmet Shehu…