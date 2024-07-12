"Splicing together the old and new in a way that is heavy, honest, infectious and just the right mix of chaotic and creepy." Graphic Nature turn Korn, Deftones and Slipknot influences into something fresh on Who Are You When No One Is Watching?

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

The influence of nu metal has become more commonplace lately, but this band’s breed of snarling vocals, supercharged riffs and electronic edges provides a dynamic, intoxicating twist that sets them apart.

Named after a Deftones track, Graphic Nature were formed in 2018 by vocalist Harvey Freeman, guitarists Pete Woolven and Matas Michailovskis, bassist Charlie Smith and drummer Jack Bowdery, all of whom remain in the band today.

They started out testing spectrums of metal and hardcore but, given nu metal’s influence on them and the desire to play what they truly love, in 2022 they made the conscious decision to dial up the 90s riffs and beats. Their instinct was proven right when their debut full-length, last year’s A Mind Waiting To Die, earned them some large festival appearances and nominations in the 2024 Heavy Music Awards.

Clearly on a creative roll, this latest, introspectively-titled album champions the same nu metalcore spirit and is driven by lyrics that tackle mental health issues such as anxiety and depression, partly inspired by Harvey’s own struggles with PTSD.

Blinded and For You sizzle with strong Slipknot vibes. Something I’m Not and Breathe boast heavy shades of Korn, and Session24 provides a soothing electronic interlude. For the most part, it’s the tracks that enjoy bursts of energising drum and bass that tend to stand out, but one of the most memorably raw and exhilarating ones has to be When No One Is Watching, which does a particularly powerful job of swerving between tortured, whispering helplessness and raucous, full-pelt fury.

Skilfully splicing together the old and new in a way that is heavy, honest, infectious and just the right mix of chaotic and creepy, this latest release continues to solidify Graphic Nature’s unique position in the scene.

Who Are You When No One Is Watching is out now via Rude.