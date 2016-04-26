Gorguts: Pleiades' Dust

Clocking in at 33 minutes, this single-track release is one massive cinematic movement that draws on on the classical music leitmotivs Gorguts mastermind Luc Lemay is so fond of.

Hearing him cite both Porcupine Tree’s The Incident and Deathspell Omega’s EPs as sources of inspiration is revelatory in itself, as Pleiades’ Dust lies exactly somewhere in the middle, where the eerie, the divine and the heavy-beyond-belief somehow meet. This is a direct continuation of Gorguts’ 2013 comeback album, but with even more colours added to the palette.

As angular and complex as it is (there’s barely any repetition to be found here), Pleiades’ Dust never feels merely like a pile of riffs on the top of each other; it actually manages to convey a vast myriad of emotions that perfectly embodies the tragic fate of the House Of Wisdow in medieval Baghdad, around whom the whole concept is centred.

And if you thought you couldn’t squeeze King Crimson, Morbid Angel and Meshuggah within Umberto Eco-esque lyrical content, you’ve never heard Gorguts. Unique as ever.