Goat Leaf: A Lack of Oxygen: Tales of Crashing Satellites

The excellently monikered Goat Leaf would have you believe they were birthed in the white-hot heart of a supernova or some such similar freakscene twaddle. The reality – they’re from Yorkshire – might be a touch more mundane, but such is the conviction of their cosmic raunch that you might want to give them the benefit of the doubt.

Here we have the spirit of Blue Cheer, Free, Cream and a horny twist of Hendrix, not to mention more modern strands of Monster Magnet and Black Label Society.

The results range from stellar slabs of riffage, such as Wolfbag and Ain’t Got Time To Bleed, to the more laid-back vibes of One Last Line. A generic but undeniably groovy blowout.