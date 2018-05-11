Glenn Frey - Above The Clouds: The Collection review

Glen Frey - Above The Clouds - The Very Best Of Glenn Frey Disc 1: The Very Best Of

Disc 2: Beyond The Charts

Disc 3: Early Output

Disc 4: Live at the National Stadium in Dublin (DVD)

(Full track listing below)

Among the tributes that followed the death of Glenn Frey in 2016, the most poignant came from Don Henley, the other leading figure in the Eagles, who credited Frey as the real power behind one of America’s greatest bands. “Glenn started it all,” Henley said. “He was the man with the plan.”

This new box set of three CDs and a DVD contains music that Frey made without the Eagles. The best of it comes on the first disc, with the hits he had as a solo artist. Henley’s solo work was better, with songs such as The Boys Of Summer and The End Of The Innocence comparable to the Eagles’ classics. But Frey’s hits were a part of the fabric of 80s pop culture.

The Heat Is On, with honking sax, was the big number in Beverly Hills Cop, and two others featured in Miami Vice: You Belong To The City, a moody ballad; and Smuggler’s Blues, with stinging slide guitar, a study of the drug trade from one of its best-paying customers.

The second disc has lesser-known solo tracks, some good and some bad – notably a pointless cover of Route 66.

The third has, for the first time on CD, the sole album by Longbranch Pennywhistle, Frey’s late-60s double-act with future Eagles collaborator JD Souther. As an early example of country rock, it has historical value. And the DVD has a solo gig from Dublin in 1992, which ends with Desperado – the first of the many great songs that Frey and Henley wrote together.

Track listing

