Funeral For A Friend: Hours – Live At Islington Academy

As a venue for a live album, the Islington Academy isn’t quite up there with Budokan, but its intimate surroundings are well suited to a band like Funeral For A Friend, whose strengths have always come across most potently when they’re eyeball to eyeball with their audience.

The show recorded for this DVD/CD set marks 10 years since the release of their second album, Hours, and finds them on fiery form.

It’s a no-frills affair, but between the band’s all-in-this-together energy to the crowd singing along from start to finish, it’s a fine gift to the fans who’ve stuck with them all this time./o:p