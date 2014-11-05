Fox And The Law: Stoned To Death

A few years ago Fox leader Guy Keltner described his ambition as go big or go home. On this, the Seattle garage rockers’ third album the evidence suggests he needn’t pack his bag yet.

On a ferocious bunch of songs that never reinvent the wheel but skid across the road, the old two guitars, bass and drums formula is still robust enough to breathe life into riffs and lyrics that are reminiscent of the Stooges, Saints and Hoodoo Gurus.

Turbo screamers like Cheap Talk and the snotty love song Emily are the pick of the crop, and there’s a swaggering, loose-hipped Anglo bent to the rest: mostly nasty, brutish and short. Fine punk, and well worth grabbing hold of./o:p