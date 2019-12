It’s a particularly postpunk trick, the stitching together of fizzy, excitable music and thoroughly bored vocals, and Flat Worms have it down pat. The newcomers’ tales of the minutiae of American life – bikes, girls, suburbia et al - are presented with a straight face and a barrage of wonky riffs and antisocial feedback. It feels retro, a description you can bet Flat Worms would be proud of.