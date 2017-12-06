Five Finger Death Punch - A Decade Of Destruction album review

Due to a high-profile lawsuit with their former label, it’s long been known that Five Finger Death Punch were planning to release a greatest hits record. Spanning an impressive six albums across the last decade, highlights include the early, lighters-in-the-air favourite The Bleeding; the brilliant, throaty turn from Rob Halford on Lift Me Up; the back-from-the-brink anthem Coming Down; and the swaggering confessional Jekyll And Hyde. But with a wealth of material to choose from, it seems pointless to not only include three covers – Gone Away, Bad Company and the pretty terrible House Of The Rising Sun – but to omit Mama Said Knock You Out, which always fit them best. Candid new song Trouble hints at Ivan’s recent troubles with alcoholism, and is a promising indication of next year’s album. Obligations now fulfilled, fingers crossed – or squeezed into a fist – that they’ll come out swinging in 2018.