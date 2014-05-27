Feed The Rhino: The Sorrow And The Sound

When you’re in a band that are so renowned for their chaos-fuelled live shows, it’s imperative you have the tunes to back it up. It’s lucky, then, that Feed The Rhino have recorded one of the most energetic, ferocious and crowd-friendly albums of the year.

Crammed with anthemic choruses from start to finish, the Kent lads have found some friends along the way and packed in enough chants to make most football stadiums wet their knickers.

The Sorrow And The Sound is a solid metallic continuation from The Burning Sons. The riffs are heavier, the vocals are full of power and the production is a step up. While fans of the noisemongers will be happy to hear the raging hardcore brutality is still pummelling eardrums to dust, ‘slow one’ Black Horse builds and builds the post-metal instrumentation into such a crescendo that you could be forgiven for thinking it’s a different band entirely.

But it’s the likes of Comeback Kid-esque Finish The Game and the destructive beast that is Give Up that make this third effort such a monster that you have no idea what’s coming next.