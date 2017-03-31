Ecstatic Vision - Raw Rock Fury album review

From Hawkwind to Amon Duul II, the ancient gods of space rock always had an air of menace about them. It’s that sense of quasi-punk agitation that made Ecstatic Vision so immediately appealing on their Sonic Praise debut two years ago. In essence, Raw Rock Fury deviates little; this is feverish psychedelic rock, steeped in bad drugs and coated in Stooges snot, and as close to the spirit of rock’s late 60s unshackling as any band has achieved in recent times. What really sets this apart, however, is the way EV have imbued their retro intentions with a strong dose of speaker-threatening heft. Even when drifting serenely along in warped krautrock mode on Twinkling Eye Part 1, the band’s harnessing of apocalyptic bottom end and a raw but meticulous production ensure that this feels timeless and pertinent. If you’re pining for the days when Dave Wyndorf was a diehard space cadet, this is an unmissable trip.