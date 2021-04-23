Dumpstaphunk's Where Do We Go From Here is determined and timely

This is Dumstaphunk’s first album in seven years. Sadly it’s released on a high tide of relevance, as the civil rights struggles of the 60s and 70s feel like they’re having to be fought all over again.

This is addressed most acerbically on the single Justice 2020, but overall, while hardly escapist, the vibe of this album is one of determined, solid, upbeat joy.

United Nation Stomp, a Buddy Miles cover, channels late, idealistic Jimi Hendrix, while Make It After All reminds of Earth, Wind & Fire at their most brassily ecstatic. These are lost grooves, the close-knit, fast-cut likes of Itchy Boo not so much supplanted as out of practice in our own times.

Do You’s interplay of 60 years of great black music is a living, organic resource, while also an ironic reminder that too little has changed for African-Americans.