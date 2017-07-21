Trending
Drug Honkey - Cloak Of Skies album review

Warped brilliance from sludge’s mad scientists

In these jaded times it’s rare to discover an album that makes you spit your coffee across the room while shrieking “What the fuck am I listening to?!” Cloak Of Skies is exactly that kind of record. Ostensibly a sludge metal band, Drug Honkey have conceived and constructed a vivid and terrifying sonic world here, wherein festering sub-bass frequencies and tortured synths underpin a sustained onslaught of snail’s pace hypno-doom. At times it’s like listening to Cop-era Swans reimagined by the Butthole Surfers at their lysergic peak, at others it’s like some unholy mash-up of Hellhammer and Scorn’s Vae Solis. Either way, the likes of syrupy space rock dirge Sickening Wasteoid and the synapse-wrenching evil psych of Outlet Of Hatred are almost overwhelming in their power and grim charisma. The irresistible pull of the abyss is expressed through slow-motion nightmares, heaviness used as a weapon of nefarious enlightenment. Concluding with a Justin Broadrick remix of album opener Pool Of Failure, this is a staggering, unmissable triumph for bong-battered disorientation and psychedelic heft.