Doll Skin - Manic Pixie Dream Girl album review

After forming at the School Of Rock in their native Phoenix, Arizona (only in America!), teenage female punk-poppers Doll Skin were adopted by Megadeth’s Dave Elefson, who produced their 2015 album In Your Face (Again).

Their second doesn’t start promisingly, with Sydney Dolezal‘s vocal annoyingly autotuned on Shut Up (You Miss Me), stopping for the requisite snappy pause for its hook like a studio-sanitisedPop Idol hopeful. The album gets progressively better as the band’s personality fights against Evan Rodeniche’s overproduction, and Dolezal shows emotive potential on Sweet Pea.

Not the ‘second coming of the Runaways’, more a future generation gouging their name on the same flag.