Dirty Honey conjure up the ghosts of classic Zeppelin and Aerosmith on expanded debut

It’s taken a while, but at last Dirty Honey are heading for the UK and Europe.

And the timing is ideal to mash their 2019 debut EP into last year’s rather short self-titled LP and bring everyone this side of the Atlantic up to date in one very enjoyable debut package. A handful of non-album singles are missing, which could easily have been added, but there you go.

Sounding immediate and fresh yet making the very most of their classic rock influences – chief among these being Aerosmith and Led Zeppelin – the band deliver the goods time and again on Rolling 7s, Down The Road, Tied Up, Gypsy and Another Last Time.

Guitarist John Notto swaggers like Perry and Whitford combined, and vocalist Marc LaBelle more than a few times drifts wonderfully into Robert Plant territory. Expect them to be everywhere by the end of the summer.