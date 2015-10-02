Dinosaur Pile-Up: Eleven Eleven

Like Royal Blood – with whom they share rock producer du jour Tom Dalgety on this third album – Leeds’ DPU are the brainchild of one man, Matt Bigland. He plays virtually everything himself, and for much of Eleven Eleven you really can imagine herds of stampeding diplodocuses and T Rexes charging into each other in a prehistoric pile-up.

In the vein of Royal Blood, Turbowolf and QOTSA, but with the vampiric melodies of Smashing Pumpkins creeping into the likes of Crystalline, Friend Of Mine and Might As Well, this is the new wave of British grunge rock at its finest and most engrossing.

The dense, sticky slabs of Red And Purple, Anxiety Trip, Grim Valentine and the funk-pumped title track land like they’ve been sheared off the craggiest face of K2, but there’s a harmonious heart to these granite gorgons – witness Nothing Personal coming on like Ash surfing a landslide.

Britain’s latest cultural eruption is underway, right here, right now.