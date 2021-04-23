Dinosaur Jr's Sweep It Into Space is rampant, windswept, and classic

It’s the classic line-up of Dinosaur Jr: J, Lou and Murph. And it’s the classic sound of Dinosaur Jr: rampant, windswept, J’s guitar spiralling out everywhere in all directions, his plaintive voice calling down the years.

This album was originally scheduled for release in 2020, with guest Kurt Vile lined up for a few extra licks (such as the 12-string on I Ran Away), but he went down with the plague.

So J did his usual effortless stand-in thang on guitar, and with Lou writing two beautiful soft rockers and Murph powering away on drums created another album to stand if not quite the equal of the original Dinosaur albums that around the end of the 80s helped change the face of US alternative rock, then somewhere close.

Squint, and the raging guitar inferno of I Expect it Always could easily be a hidden track from Bug (1988), Barlow’s You Wonder could be an early Lanegan/Screaming Trees track, I Met The Stones is an equal of anything boasting wah-wah.

Not revivalist, not revisionist, just ravishing.