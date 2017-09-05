Devilfire - Dark Manoeuvres album review

Years in the planning by producer, songwriter and lead vocalist Alex Cooper, but only forming as a band in 2016, Devilfire finally coalesced as a tight unit while recently supporting former Nightwish vocalist Tarja Turunen.

The level of studio experience is apparent immediately across these 13 tracks: the easy swing of Tear Me Apart, James Bond stylings of She’s Always On The Run and love-is-pain epic Ready For War? sound like a band that has been round the block a few times already. The quality is undeniable. And with co-producer Romesh Dodangoda (Bring Me The Horizon, Funeral For a Friend) mixing, the result is loud and modern, every tune crammed with vocal harmonies, backing synths and layered guitars.

A formidable first album.