Denner/Shermann – Masters Of Evil album review

Mercyful maestros Denner/Shermann deliver without their former boss on new album, 'Masters Of Evil'

By Metal Hammer 

In aligning with Michael Denner and Hank Shermann, guitarists of Mercyful Fate, the pioneering King Diamond-fronted Danes, Sean Peck knowingly takes a sip from the poisoned chalice, particularly with Snowy Shaw – also of Mercyful Fate – battering the drums.

Though the San Diego native doesn’t possess a register as stratospheric as that of the King, he’s a vocal monster, blessed with his own, impressive high-pitched scream.

Last year’s four-song EP Satan’s Tomb was ecstatically received and this full-length picks right up where the Fate fans hoped it might – crammed with smoking lead solos and twin guitars, occult-obsessed lyrics and tight, rampaging rhythms. Utilising the full range of Peck’s delivery and based upon a series of juddering time changes, the album’s most stunning offering, The Baroness, is saved till last. Old timers Denner and Shermann know exactly what they’re doing. It shows.