Demon Lung: A Dracula

The second outing for these Las Vegas-based trad doomers is also their second to be built around a multi-layered, Satanically inclined concept.

Following on from 2013’s The Hundredth Name – which focused on the son of Satan being sent to Earth so that the “whole of creation could be undone” – A Dracula’s concept, inspired by Juan López Moctezuma’s 1977 horror film Alucarda, instead focuses on Satan’s daughter, her convent-based lesbian love affair, the resurrection of her lover and the pair’s ultimate destruction of the world.

With such a detailed concept you might assume that the quintet have a hashpipe stuck so far up their ass that they’re incapable of thinking of anything else except weed and ripping off Electric Wizard. Far from it, and by the second minute of Behold The Daughter you’re going to smash your bong into your face for having been so judgemental, as the Cathedral-esque riffs and Candlemass-like grandeur rolls forth for the remaining 40-odd minutes. The real triumph, however, is again the startling range and depth of Shanda Fredrick’s vocals – throughout Mark Of Jubilee especially.