Death Valley High: Positive Euth

The lives of Death Valley High are one big musical Twister game, with limbs splayed across metal, punk, electro and the occasional bit of post-hardcore. And so they’ve treated themselves to a brand new genre of their own invention. Welcome to doom pop.

This ensures a wildly unpredictable experience, the tribal, Beautiful People-aping drums and Stone Sour heavy melodies of The Present staggering on from the unhinged, flailing meltdown of opener Bath Salt Party – a short, sharp shock of pinballing punk-rock tempo changes.

It’s speedy, weird and a little bit ridiculous, but then isn’t that just what rock’n’roll should be sometimes?