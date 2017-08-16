Dead Lord - In Ignorance We Trust album review

Sweden’s Dead Lord return with another feelgood, hard-rockin’, Thin Lizzy- and Kiss-fuelled late-70s proto-metal street fight, full of glorious hooks, catchy vocal lines and melting twin lead guitar action – a sound the band refer to as “timeless” and definitely not retro. After relentless touring and festival appearances since 2015’s Heads Held High, DL have sharpened their sound and stagecraft, enabling them to step up their dedication for their sacred levels of quality-control, 1976 authenticity. The band’s third full-length was recorded on analogue reel-to-reel in sunny Spain, and it’s full of heartfelt lyrics, hard-hitting proto-metal swagger and stomp as well as passionate balladry. Spirited and infectiously fun, In Ignorance… fully realises the band’s vision and is undoubtedly a true labour of love for all involved. The perfect soundtrack to a beer-drinking summer!