Dagoba - Black Nova album review

Seven albums into their career, Dagoba have cracked a winning formula with Black Nova. From the foreboding percussive intro Tenebra right through to the album closer Vantablack, this is an album that fuses the electronic and symphonic with flair. Mixing maestro Jacob Hansen (Epica, Volbeat) renders the light and shade of Dagoba’s sound by layering their intricate industrial synth melodies and grooving guitar riffs without losing any of the dynamics of the individual elements. Furthermore, frontmanShawter’s decision to revert to utilising more clean vocals than he did on 2015’s Tales Of The Black Dawn is to his credit, because it’s the more melodic moments such as The Infinite Chase, Lost Gravity and the stunning chorus of Phoenix & Corvus that really stand out. Overall, Black Nova is a grandiose and impactful album – a bright star in Dagoba’s constellation.