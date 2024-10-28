"While the romps through Bon Jovi territory won’t be to everyone’s taste, Brothers Of Metal pull it off." Somehow, Sweden's most flamboyant power metallers have got even more ludicrous with Fimbulvinter

You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

Once-folkish power metal bros (and one sis), Brothers Of Metal have expanded their sound and dug deep into their songwriting skillset on Fimbulvinter (‘The Great Winter’). Whether you see their evolution as a ‘glow up’ depends on your attachment to their traditional Viking aesthetic, but the 80s hair metal energy of Heavy Metal Viking marks a significant departure from the folk-inspired mythologies of their first two albums. Meanwhile, the dark undertones of Heart Of Stone evoke goth rockers Lacuna Coil. Even Rivers Of Gold, the closest to a folk ballad, bends tradition with its Celtic-meets-country take. Fimbulvinter feels mostly at odds with the Swedes’ resolutely Nordic theme. “The songs have more depth and width,” vocalist Mats Nilsson has claimed, and it shows.

It’s natural for a band seven years into their career to have a more polished sound, but on this third album their musicality shines brightest. Opening with gutsy call-to-arms Sowilo, Brothers Of Metal sound energised. You wouldn’t expect anything less from an ensemble who dress like Viking warriors on a stag do, and their ethos is reflected in the symphonic opening bars. Likewise, Flight Of The Ravens is a glorious trip through jackhammered power metal as Ylva Eriksson belts out a narrative about the ravens ‘flying forever free’. Yes, it’s flamboyant, but so is this band.

There’s a lot to like about Fimbulvinter. Ylva’s dexterous vocals, quite rightly, take a starring role, but when the two male vocalists join in, they add more texture and emotion. On the towering Nanna’s Fate, the collaboration works particularly well, while theatrical number Ratatosk is catapulted by the beauty-and-beast approach. Fimbulvinter explores new pastures, and while the romps through Bon Jovi territory won’t be to everyone’s taste, Brothers Of Metal pull it off superbly.

Fimbulvinter is out this Friday, November 1, via AFM