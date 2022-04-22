Bonnie Raitt: 21 albums in, still distilling human emotion with potent results

On this album love is explored from all angles, beginning with the determination to leave it behind (Made Up Mind), only to let it straight back in (Something’s Got A Hold Of My Heart).

Drummer Ricky Fataar makes manipulation catchy on Waitin’ For You To Blow, while Raitt’s famed slide guitar infuses Love So Strong and Blame It On Me, the latter a more straightforward blues targeting the confines of bad love.

Livin’ For The Ones is an homage to absent friends and a reminder to count your blessings – ‘Keep livin’ for the ones who didn’t make it’. The title track most poignantly intersects love and loss, through a bittersweet story of survival through organ donation. Down The Hall concludes the album with an achingly touching yet unflinching reflection on terminal care.

Raitt has once more demonstrated her ability to distill the essence of human emotion down to its most potent form.