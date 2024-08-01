You can trust Louder Our experienced team has worked for some of the biggest brands in music. From testing headphones to reviewing albums, our experts aim to create reviews you can trust. Find out more about how we review.

It’s hard to know where best to place Black Smoke Trigger. A UK tour supporting Bruce Dickinson suggests an inclination towards the heavier side of life, which is certainly reinforced by chunky, fist-pumping riffs, but flirtations with post-grunge radio vapidity open them up to the type of accusations levelled against Nickelback or Creed.

Therein lies the sonic conflict at the heart of this debut album.

Black Smoke Trigger - The Way Down (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

The band avail themselves of a range of contemporary influences, sometimes losing their own identity as a result. When they do hit, they hit hard – The Way Down is a titanic headbanger, Proof Of Life has a stomp Godzilla could be proud of.

But tracks like Psycho and One More Chance (Don’t Let It Sleep Away) feel disappointingly rote and cliché, stalling any sense of momentum and gain made by the album’s far superior tracks.

Black Smoke Trigger's Horizons is available from the band's website.