Black Moth - Anatomical Venus album reviewed

Black Moth - Anatomical Venus Istra

Moonbow

Sisters Of The Stone

Buried Hoards

Severed Grace

A Lovers Hate

Screen Queen

Tourmaline

A Thousand Arrows

Pig Man

Formed in Leeds, turbo-goth garage-sleaze sludge-metallers Black Moth previously enlisted longtime Bad Seeds percussionist Jim Sclavunos to produce their first two albums, which drew comparisons to Black Sabbath and L7, among others. Now divided between Leeds and London, they have a new label, a new producer and an expanded sonic canvas, adding extra glam-metal polish to their doom-grunge sound and more melodic lustre to singer Harriet Hyde’s imperious voice.

Hyde sounds particularly majestic on the churning power waltz Moonbow, the prowling loud-quiet beast Istra, and Pig Man, with its sinister, semi-rapped incantations, which features a cacophony of guitars that howl and scrape like rusty hinges on the gates of Hell.

Despite a handful of more generic tracks, including the gnarly psych-metal chugger Severed Grace and the prosaic indie-rock riff-slammer Screen Queen, West Yorkshire’s earthly conduits for diabolical decadence make great strides on this confident third album.