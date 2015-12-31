Billy Sherwood: Citizen

Citizen is notable on several fronts. It features the last burst of freewheeling bass creativity from late Yes legend Chris Squire on the opening The Citizen, it includes a veritable who’s who of prog guests (Rick Wakeman, Steve Hackett, Alan Parsons, Patrick Moraz, XTC’s Colin Moulding), and it marks a foray into full-scale conceptualising from the sometime Yes multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer-engineer.

The concept posits Sherwood as a sort of musical Zelig, who appears at various points throughout history: as a legionnaire in the Roman army at the end of the Empire; a soldier in the trenches in WW1; a friend to Galileo as he discovers the Earth isn’t flat; an astronaut during the Cold War space race; and so on.

And it does go on, in a good way: fans of slow-moving, synth-phonic pomp-rock in the mould of Peter Gabriel-era Genesis (his voice is very Gabriel), Marillion, the Alan Parsons Project and Sherwood’s alma mater Yes will be in their element with Citizen.