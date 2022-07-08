Beth Blade & The Beautiful Disasters are polished and poised for stardom

Third album Mythos, Confession, Tragedy & Love delivers a sound powerful enough to match Beth McDonald’s extraordinary voice

By published

Beth Blade & The Beautiful Disasters: Mythos, Confession, Tragedy & Love cover art
(Image: © Beautiful Disaster Music)

A third crowdfunded album of hard-edged melodic rock from the Cardiff four-piece Beth Blade & The Beautiful Disasters. Like 2018’s Show Me Your Teeth, it was made at Rockfield studios with producer Nick Brine, here delivering a sound powerful enough to match Beth McDonald’s extraordinary voice. 

As the title suggests, there’s a lot going on. Its key word, though, is ‘confession’. Many lyrics speak of dark moments and, importantly, of rising above them. McDonald is not afraid to wear her heart on her sleeve – or, as on the ghastly artwork, rip it out and wave it at you. 

Fortunately, the 11 songs are less life-threatening, more life-affirming: witness opener The Otherside or superb be-true-to-yourself anthem Who You Are. Beth Blade & The Beautiful Disasters are also very convincing treading gently on Hold Your Heart (and McDonald is even better on her sublime vocal/ piano solo track I Never Knew – bizarrely only on the CD as one of two bonus tracks). 

Throughout the album the band entertain by delivering swinging riffs (Still Not Asking For It), singalong hooks (Tonight I’m With You), or both (Sin Eater). Meanwhile, detours into Maiden-esque territory (Persephone and Ozymandias) suggest bigger stages await.

Neil Jeffries
Neil Jeffries

Freelance contributor to Classic Rock and several of its offshoots since 2006. In the 1980s he began a 15-year spell working for Kerrang! intially as a cub reviewer and later as Geoff Barton’s deputy and then pouring precious metal into test tubes as editor of its Special Projects division. Has spent quality time with Robert Plant, Keith Richards, Ritchie Blackmore, Rory Gallagher and Gary Moore – and also spent time in a maximum security prison alongside Love/Hate. Loves Rush. Aerosmith and beer. Will work for food.