Trending

Below The Sun - Alien World album review

Siberia’s interstellar doom crew plot a familiar course

By Metal Hammer 

Artwork for Below The Sun ALIEN WORLD

This Siberian doom quintet’s interstellar obsessions continue abound on their second album, with its concept built upon the classic 1961 sci-fi novel, Solaris. The record explores the labyrinth of the human psyche within a ponderous palette of crushing doom and ethereal mystery. Blind Ocean’s rampant introduction to their oppressive world emerges from atmospheric obfuscation – an impressive soundscape considering the band used no synthesisers during recording. Reducing the track lengths and increasing the amount of vocals – both fathomlessly enraged and hauntingly baleful – since 2015’s Envoy makes Alien World more approachable, yet somewhat formulaic. Atmospherics give way to crushing passages poignantly pierced by mournful leads lifted from Katatonia’s early-era playbook, but predictably so, rather than a building sense of intrigue throughout the record. It’s a shame, as its last three tracks – Dried Shadows’ eerily atmospheric rambunction, Black Wave’s morbid waltz-cum leviathan stomp and the Pink Floyd overtones of haunting closer In Memories – present the best moments here. But do you have the attention span to get there?