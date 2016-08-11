Beelzefuzz – The Righteous Bloom album review

The last couple of years have seen blues-infused rockers Beelzefuzz weather more than their fair share of storms.

After surviving band bust-ups and a couple of name changes, they’ve now emerged with a new lineup and a second full-length album.

Featuring members of Pale Divine, Falcon and Revelation in their current incarnation, despite the quartet’s roots in Maryland, Baltimore, they have a very European sound, informed by 80s power metal and the likes of Ritchie Blackmore. A fromage-fuelled trip back to a time when melody was king and metal was in its infancy, there are moments when the record works – the raunchy, 70s rock meets mid-period Helloween vibe of Nazriff is a particular highlight – but there are plenty of others when everything unravels. The harpsichord-led, plodding oddity Eternal Waltz is a low point, resulting in a record that is nowhere near the triumph that their fans will have hoped for.