It was heaven and hummus at Donington Park, beneath azure skies constantly sliced by Easyjets on landing alert. As the sun beat down it was difficult not to be seduced by glorious strangeness: by the sight of Hell’s Angels sharing a bottle of Chardonnay; Marilyn Manson cavorting in the unbecoming daylight; and, with a twist of managerial genius, Metallica storming in on the back of myriad rumour and performing a blistering set on the smaller Scuzz stage.