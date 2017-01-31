Aphyxion - Aftermath album review

At the tender average age of 16, Danish noisemongers Aphyxion set the record for being the youngest band ever to play Wacken festival. Five years on they’re finally releasing their debut album.

Aftermath has all the taught, technical underpinnings that are the thumbprint of producer Jacob Hansen’s work with bands such as Amaranthe and Xerath, and while it doesn’t match the complexity of those bands, it does a damn good job of reaching for the upper echelons through chunky, spat-out hooks and massive, pummelling riffs. Sneaking into the clubhouse where Bleed From Within and Betraying The Martyrs hang out, these Danes assimilate the modern take on brutal grooves with nearly every track, offering value from well-crafted synthesized enhancements to moshpit-inducing intros pinpointed on the bouncy bludgeon of Can’t Be Beat and When The Lights Begin To Fade. Clearly striving for their place in the pantheon of death metal 2.0, Aphyxion won’t have long to wait.