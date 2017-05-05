All Hell - The Grave Alchemist album review

Wasting little time since their inception four years ago, All Hell are already releasing their third record, and it may just be North Carolina natives’ best work to date. A horror concept album that tells a tale of alchemy, the occult, necromancy and vampirism over the span of three centuries, the 12-track effort sees the blackened thrashers spread their wings musically and expand their sound. A fast-paced listen that’s flab-free (most tracks barely break the three minute mark), the four-piece embrace their heavier, doomier side here and leave their punk roots in the past. Grave Alchemy opens the album strongly, has a mountainous groove and is laced with some NWOBHM-esque duelling guitars. The lightning quick Vampiric Lust is a standout and the razor-sharp vocal hook ensures it’ll be a future live favourite, as will the breakneck Return Of The Reaper, while The Thing In The Ground sees All Hell stretch their musical muscles and takes the listener on an enjoyable doom, hardcore and black metal-fuelled trip.